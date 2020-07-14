Samantha Bee launched her new podcast today, Full Release with Samantha Bee, featuring a guest lineup that includes journalist Soledad O’Brien, author and New York Times writer Professor Jelani Cobb, and more.

The Podcast is available on Stitcher, Earwolf, Spotify, iHeartmedia, Apple Podcasts, and TuneIn. You can choose your favorite means of listening to the Podcast right here on the TBS website.

“Full Release gives me the opportunity to talk to people I’ve always wanted to talk to,” says Bee. “And because everything fun has been canceled, they actually have the time to talk to me.”

The Podcast’s description adds, “Full Release with Samantha Bee allows Bee to sit down for in-depth, unscripted conversations with the best and brightest people, discussing how to navigate the worst year of all our lives (spoiler alert: it’s 2020) and what things might look like on the other side of it. The podcast covers the political and cultural landscape in a time where people are eager to learn more, and Bee brings her trademark insight, humor, and blazers — but because it’s a podcast; you can’t see them.”

Full Release with Samantha Bee is executive produced by Bee, Adam Howard, and Tzvia Berrin-Reinstein.

Samantha Bee’s show on TBS has earned an Outstanding Writing Emmy and a WGA Award for its two Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner specials honoring a free press. The show also earned seventeen Emmy nominations, an additional WGA Award nomination, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two PGA nominations, and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, and Pat King.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.