Razer announced the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% optical gaming keyboard, offering you a compact option that’s portable enough to take on the road. The new form factor keyboard is the latest addition to the Huntsman family lineup, which offers optical switches that Razer claims “outperform traditional mechanical switches in both speed and response times.” The Huntsman Mini will be available in Black and Mercury White finishes, and you can choose between clicky purple or the newly improved linear red optical switch variations.

As you probably guessed by the name, the keyboard is about 60% of the size of a full-sized keyboard, but it still retains all the essential keys for gaming and standard uses. Functions normally assigned to dedicated keys on a full-sized keyboard are still present on the device as secondary functions, printed onto the side of the keycaps. Even more functions or macros can be assigned to any key via Razer Hypershift within Razer Synapse 3.

In the announcement, Razer said, “This minimalist design clears the clutter from the desk and allows for more gaming room with large mouse swipes or for a larger sleeping area for that furry friend.”

“We have many years of experience in creating and innovating keyboards and switches designed for gamers. That is complemented through the support and feedback from our community,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Huntsman Mini packs the latest and greatest in keyboard technology in an ultra-compact 60% form factor.”

The company added, “In less than a year from the release of the linear switches on the Huntsman Tournament Edition, Razer has developed an improved Razer Linear Optical Switch, now to first appear on the Huntsman Mini – it features silicon sound dampeners that significantly reduce noise for quieter acoustics without sacrificing any speed or smoothness.”

The Doubleshot PBT keycaps were introduced with the Huntsman Tournament Edition last September, and the company claims they are more durable than regular ABS keycaps on standard keyboards, and resist the oily shine from extended use.

For fans of keyboard customization, the Huntsman Mini features a standard bottom row to be compatible with most standard keycap sets. A standard USB-C connection port can be used to interchange with the user’s own colored cable on hand, and you can also fully utilize Razer Chroma RGB lighting effects with popular game integrations like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and an ever-growing list of over 150 games through Razer Synapse 3. Even without external software, gamers can show off their Chroma lighting effects through extra onboard preset lighting profiles.

The keyboard comes in two models, the Clicky version sells for $119, and the Linear option sells for $129. Both models are expected to ship in August. You can compare the keyboard with Razer’s other options right here on the official Razer storefront on Amazon.

