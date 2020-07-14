HBO Max ordered a six-episode Michael Che project to series. The original sketch-comedy show stars Michael Che, and each episode follows a theme or incident. The examples given by the network include police brutality, unemployment, and falling in love, and the show uses sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience these topics from a black vantage point. The network explained, “It’s less about being “right” and more about being honest, even at the risk of being controversial.”

“Michael brings a distinct comedic perspective as he illustrates the uncomfortable truths across multiple topics” said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Animation for HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing his unique vision and necessary point of view with our audiences.”

Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer HBO Max and President TNT, TBS, and TruTV added, “Che is an amazing talent and comic voice and,of course, another opportunity to collaborate with Broadway Video and my friend Lorne is an added benefit.”

“I’m really excited to be working on this show with HBO Max” said Che. “It’s a project I’ve been thinking about for a while and we have a lot of sketches we want to shoot so please wear your masks so that we can go into production.”

HBO Max also acquired the CNN original series “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” which is scheduled to premiere on August 27th. The four-part buddy comedy docuseries follows actor/documentarian/philanthropist Ravi Patel as he travels the world seeking answers surrounding life’s universal questions.

The description reads, “At each stop throughout this comedically heartfelt journey, Patel is joined by a friend or family member, with whom he shares a big conflict or question about life. He travels to Mexico with his parents to discuss retirement and aging; Japan with his wife to explore parenting and gender roles; Korea with his entrepreneur friend to confront their issues with work/life balance; Denmark with his Muslim friend to explore an immigration crisis not unlike ours here in America. Driven by an obsession to constantly learn and grow, the series offers an unfiltered look at Ravi’s personal struggles with each topic and the earnest comparison of social norms domestic and abroad.”

“I’m obsessed with trying new things and getting better. I love fun and I love LOVE, hence the premise of this show,” said Ravi Patel. “Each episode truly was a life-changing journey; I learned so much about myself, laughed with some of the most inspiring people in my life, and gained fifteen pounds. With the world in such a crazy place right now, maybe this show is what some of us need, if anything for a laugh or two.”

“We’re very excited to go on this journey around the world with Ravi to provide audiences a unique and thoughtful perspective on life”, said Lizzie Fox, Senior Vice President, Non-fiction Programming, HBO Max. “We believe Ravi’s funny interactions and lessons learned throughout his travels will resonate with viewers, showing that we are truly all connected and have more in common than we think.”

