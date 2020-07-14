Prime Video and IMDb TV secured the exclusive U.S., Germany, Austria and Latin America rights to “Alex Rider,” a coming of age spy-thriller series based on Point Blanc, the second novel in the Alex Rider franchise. The series will premiere on IMDb TV in the U.S. on November 13th and on Prime Video in Germany and Austria on August 7th and across Latin America later this year.

The description reads, “The series stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc. Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.”

“With a 20 year literary history, the brand and iconic character of Alex Rider resonates with fans around the world,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV. “We couldn’t be happier to have IMDb TV as the exclusive U.S. home for this franchise and are excited to deliver customers a beautifully-executed, coming of age thriller featuring this dynamic ensemble cast.”

“I’ve been thrilled by the response Alex Rider has received on Amazon Prime Video in the UK,” said franchise author and executive producer Anthony Horowitz. “Everyone agrees that Otto Farrant is the perfect Alex and that the show absolutely nails the book. It’s everything I could have hoped for and I’m optimistic that viewers in the U.S., Germany, Latin America and many other territories will agree.”

“Amazon has been a fantastic partner for Alex Rider in the UK, and we are delighted to extend our partnership to the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Germany and Austria,” said Sony Pictures Television’s Wayne Garvie, President of International Production and Keith Le Goy, President of Distribution & Networks. “We are excited for audiences to join the thrill ride and journey of discovery that this brilliantly created show offers.”

In addition to Farrant, Alex Rider stars Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Brenock O’Connor as Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹjọ as Jack Starbright, Ace Bhatti as Crawley, Marli Siu as Kyra, Nyasha Hatendi as Smithers and Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider.

Anthony Horowitz, the author of the franchise, serves as an Executive Producer alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, and Andreas Prochaska, who directed multiple episodes of the series. Christopher Smith also directed several episodes of the series.

Alex Rider premiered on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland on June 4th, and you will premiere on Prime Video Australia on July 31st.

