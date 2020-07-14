Peacock will be available to stream on the PlayStation 4 starting the week of July 20th, just a few days after Peacock’s national launch. NBC‘s platform will offer a free tier of movies, shows and a mix of live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality, and late night. For more content, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99/month, and viewers can upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

“We are thrilled to bring Peacock to the millions of people who consume content on PlayStation 4,” said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. “We’ve made Peacock free to our distribution partners like Sony Interactive Entertainment so anyone can stream Peacock anywhere they choose.”

Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and Peacock will curate an always-on editorial row that features currently available content.

“As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they’ve come to enjoy,” said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. “We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.”

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” “Intelligence,” and “Lost Speedways;” sports documentary “In Deep with Ryan Lochte;” and the entire full-length film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” Viewers can also stream current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies and iconic shows.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

You can also stream Peacock on Chromecast and Android TV, as well as select LG and Vizio TVs. You can also watch on Apple devices, as well as the Apple TV, Android devices, and the Xbox One family of consoles.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.