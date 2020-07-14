Jason Sudeikis stars in the first trailer for “Ted Lasso,” a new comedy series from Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence. The show is scheduled to premiere globally on Apple TV+, alongside a slate of original series and films, on August 14th.

In the show, Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Sudeikis stars in the show and serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence. Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer serving as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” joins the docuseries “Dear…,” from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; “Little Voice,” a romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson; the documentary film “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard; and “Greatness Code,” a new docuseries that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world.

Other original series now streaming on Apple TV+ include “Defending Jacob,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as “Central Park” from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside “Frozen” Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith.

Another comedy series in the works at AppleTV is “The Afterparty,” a new comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord. “The Afterparty” is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

