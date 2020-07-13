The upcoming thriller “Songbird” expanded its cast list again this week, this time adding KJ Apa and Sofia Carson. The duo will play romantic interests in the pandemic thriller, which stars Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare.

The description reads, “At its heart, Songbird is a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker (Apa) who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend (Carson) is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Moore, as previously announced) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for. “

Principal photography on the film began last week in Los Angeles. Adam Goodman and former Disney exec Andrew Sugerman’s Invisible Narratives are behind the movie, with Catchlight Films and Michael Bay also producing. Eben Davidson is also producing for Invisible Narratives.

The film is directed by Adam Mason, who wrote the script with Simon Boyes. Invisible Narratives is partnered with Michael Bay and Catchlight Studios and its founders Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, Marcei Brown, Jessica Malanaphy, and Rick A. Osako.

