Netflix announced that the new romantic comedy series “Emily In Paris” will move from the Paramount Network and become a Netflix exclusive this fall. Darren Star created, wrote, and executive produced the series, which stars Lily Collins.

The show’s official description reads, “Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.”

The first season has ten thirty-minute episodes, and Lily Collins stars in the series alongside Ashley Park. The show also features Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard make up the recurring cast.

MTV Studios put the project together, which was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

In the announcement, Darren Star added, “MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world.”

While the ongoing health crisis has put a halt on release dates, Lily Collins has a few projects in the works. The actor is expected to appear in David Fincher’s “Mank,” a bio-drama starring Amanda Seyfried, Collins, Gary Oldman, and Tuppence Middleton; as well as Anthony Lucero’s “Halo of Stars” with Holliday Grainger, Harry Treadaway, Lukas Haas, Stacy Martin, and Nikola Djuricko. Fans of Collins will just have to keep those projects on their radar for now.

Netflix didn’t announce an exact release date for “Emily in Paris” at this time, but the show is expected to premiere in the fall.

