Netflix set a release date for “Lucifer Season 5,” reminding fans to look for the new episodes on August 21st. The new season will be broken up into two parts, so you’ll have to wait a little while to see how the season ends, but don’t forget that another season is on the way.

The video streaming serviced announced that “Lucifer” will return for a sixth and final season back in June. The show’s official Twitter account told fans, “The devil made us do it. #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.” The company didn’t say if that season will be divided into two parts as well. Either way, if you’re a fan of the series you can set a reminder to catch the new episodes on August 21st. Netflix stopped short of announcing a release window for the sixth and final season of the show, but more information and teases will be released over the next year.

Netflix shared the Season 5 trailer on social media on Monday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Lucifer is back and acting…strange. Get ready – this season all your desires will be fulfilled. Season 5 Part 1 premieres August 21 only on Netflix.”

Netflix’s description for the series reads, “Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD punish criminals.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix over the next few weeks, you have several options. The movie “Fatal Affair” launches on July 16th, and Katherine Langford’s “Cursed” series debuts on July 17th. Upcoming releases also include “The Kissing Booth 2” movie on July 24th, and “The Umbrella Academy: Season 2” on July 31st.

