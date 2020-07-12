Ubisoft’s big reveal during the company’s Ubisoft Forward event was “Far Cry 6,” which is currently in development and scheduled to release on February 18, 2021 on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+. Players who purchase “Far Cry 6” on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their version on a next-gen platform at no additional cost.

The game features Emmy Award Nominee Giancarlo Esposito, as well as Anthony Gonzalez. Film and television composer Pedro Bromfman created the score, and Emmy Award winner Patrick Clair directed the opening sequence.

The game’s official description reads, “Far Cry 6 plunges players into the heart of a modern-day guerrilla revolution set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. President Antón Castillo (Esposito) vows to restore his country to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision. In this island nation in turmoil, players will experience the adrenaline and chaos of guerrilla combat as they are swept up in a revolutionary movement to take down a tyrant.”

The studio added, “Players will be able to play as either male or female Dani Rojas, a local Yaran swept up in a revolution against Antón Castillo. As Dani, players will become a guerrilla fighter and explore and unite an entire island nation, from lush jungles to Yara’s capital city Esperanza. To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón’s regime, players will need to be resourceful as they employ an arsenal of unique new weapons, vehicles and Fangs For Hire like Chorizo, the cutest wiener dog on wheels.”

The game will release in Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions. You can pre-order the console editions to have them ready for release day right here on Amazon.

“Powerful and complex antagonists are part of Far Cry’s DNA, so right from the beginning we knew we had to raise the bar for who these characters could be and how they would come to life,” said Navid Khavari, Narrative Director, Ubisoft Toronto. “Working with such an amazing roster of talent, including the one and only Giancarlo Esposito, and seeing how they embody our antagonists as terrifying but also deeply complex human characters has been an unbelievable experience that I can’t wait to share with our fans.”

