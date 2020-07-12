Ubisoft’s “Watch Dogs: Legion” will release on October 29, 2020, the release date was confirmed during the company’s Ubisoft Forward event. The game will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and for Windows PC on Epic Games and Uplay. The game will also be available on UPLAY+. The company also stated that “Watch Dogs: Legion” will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and players who purchase the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

The big headline for the new installment is that you can “Play as Anyone,” a new gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind the game.

The company explained, “Play as Anyone gives players the entire city of London to choose their roster of resistance members from. Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset.”

“Watch Dogs: Legion” will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices.

The game’s description reads, “In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, a mysterious entity known as Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every dark corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion; sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more; they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the mystery behind Zero-Day.”

The publisher added, “Watch Dogs: Legion lets players recruit anyone they can see in the open world to be part of their DedSec Resistance up to 40 characters at a time. The London setting gives players the perfect backdrop to recruit all kinds of characters – who each have unique skills and weapons – to their Resistance: from an MI6 agent to a bareknuckle fighter, from a brilliant hacker to a getaway driver, from a football hooligan to an inconspicuous old lady. Players can play as any character from their roster of recruits and approach a situation based on their preference; whether the approach is from the sky while riding high on a cargo drone as a construction worker, or on the ground as a spy using high-tech gadgets like a gun-jamming watch and a prototype of a rocket-firing car, the choice is for the player to make.”

The game is also releasing in a Gold, Ultimate, and Collector’s Editions. You can pre-order the console version of the game right here on Amazon and be ready for release day.

