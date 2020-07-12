Ubisoft confirmed the “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” release date during the company’s Ubisoft Forward digital conference on Sunday afternoon. The next installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will release worldwide on November 17, 2020, on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UPLAY+, and Stadia.

The publisher also confirmed that “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” will also release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upon the launch of those consoles. Players who purchase the game on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version at no additional cost.

The developers stated, “Raids will be more action-packed and brutal than anything Assassin’s Creed has seen before, with players able to take advantage of a new visceral combat system that lets players bash, dismember and decapitate foes. Eivor will be able to dual-wield axes, swords, and even shields against the greatest variety of enemy types ever seen in an Assassin’s Creed. Additionally, the return of the Hidden Blade allows Eivor to assassinate targets with deadly precision.”

The description adds, “Throughout the world, players will encounter gameplay challenges, unique and surprising characters with unforgettable stories and a variety of breathtaking landscapes to set foot on. Players will have the ability to customize their character’s hair, tattoos, war paint, weapons, and gear, in addition to the option of switching between male or female Eivor at any time. Political alliances, combat decisions, and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and future.”

The official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soundtrack and books are also now available for pre-order, including a novel, comic and art books.

The seven-song EP taken from the official soundtrack featuring original compositions from Jesper Kyd and Sarah Schachner, as well as an original song by Einar Selvik, will be available to listen to on Spotify and purchase on iTunes on July 17th. Spotify pre-save and iTunes pre-order are available now, and the full soundtrack will be released at a later date.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Geirmund’s Saga novel, written by Matthew J. Kirby, will tell an original story set in the world of the game. Fans can also look for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Song of Glory, a comic series written by Cavan Scott, illustrated by Martin Tunica and colored by Michael Atiyeh. The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and The Art of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition will also be released.

The game’s description reads, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the epic saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a beautiful and mysterious open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Players can take advantage of new features, including raids, growing their settlements and building their power in a quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.”

The Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s Editions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well as Ubicollectibles products are available for pre-order. Fans who pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive The Way of the Berserker bonus mission at launch, in which players will join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.

Fans of the franchise can pre-order the console editions to get ready for release day. You can find them right here on Amazon.

