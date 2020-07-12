IFC Films’ “Relic” is doing well at the box office, despite theater closings and the ongoing health crisis. The horror-thriller screened in 69 locations this weekend, mostly Drive-Ins and limited capacity theaters, and has earned over $581K since its release on July 3rd. The movie stars Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin, Bella Heathcote, and Jeremy Stanford.

The film screened at both the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and at SXSW 2020. Natalie Erika James directed the film, working from a script that she wrote with Christian White. “Relic” follows in the footsteps of “Becky,” “Followed,” and “The Wretched,” three thrillers that have dominated the limited box office over the last month.

“The Wretched” started the thriller trend back at the beginning of May, finding a profitable home at Drive-Ins. The film has already grossed over $2.2M from an estimated $66K budget since its release. “Becky” released in early June, and the film has made over $912K domestically. With Florida, Texas, Ohio, and Arizona seeing drastic spikes in COVID-19 cases these past few weeks, it’s unclear if studios will continue their plan to release films this summer. In the meantime, thrillers are on big-ticket draw if you can find them.

The official synopsis for “Relic” reads, “When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. With RELIC, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted-house movie.”

As I mentioned earlier, there are a few releases still hoping for a 2020 summer debut. The thriller “Unhinged” is set to release on July 31st, followed by “The Broken Hearts Gallery” on August 7th, and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on August 12th. Other films on the schedule, for now, include “Greenland” on August 14th; Disney’s “Mulan” and the horror-thriller “Antebellum” on August 21st; and “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and “The New Mutants” on August 28th.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

