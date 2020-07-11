FOX renewed the comedy series “The Moodys” for a second season, it was announced this week by Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment.

“With The Moodys, we set out to brand the holidays in the only way FOX can – bold and unconventional. What we ended up with was a special show – and a family – everyone at the network fell in love with,” said Thorn. “Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill perfectly captured the hysterics of Christmas, with sharp banter and real moments of family togetherness brought to life by Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins and the rest of the incredible cast. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and CBS Television Studios have been great partners on this series; and, simply put, we’re looking forward to The Moodys’ future adventures.”

“The Moodys” stars Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, Jay Baruchel, María Gabriela de Faría, Josh Segarra, Kevin Bigley, and Gerry Dee.

The show’s official description reads, “The Moodys is a single-camera, comedy event series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family of five, all of whom gather in their hometown of Chicago for the holidays, with each packing his/her own eccentricities and complications, and hiding secrets from the others – as if the holidays were all about carols and eggnog!”

“The Moodys” is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd and Jason Burrows serve as executive producers. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers.

The show is adapted from the Australian series “A Moody Christmas.” “The Moodys” is based on the Jungleboys Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series.

The network didn’t announce a premiere date for the show’s second season at this time, but you can stream the first season of FOX Now and Hulu.

