Throwing on a Hallmark Movie and filling up a glass of wine is a holiday tradition across the country, and Hallmark now has you covered on both fronts. The Hallmark Channel is paring the network’s signature holiday original movies with Hallmark Channel Wines, available today for pre-order.

The description reads, “Created in collaboration with lifestyle wine company Wines That Rock, the exclusive offerings include two distinct varietals: “Jingle”, a rich, full-bodied premium Cabernet Sauvignon with aromas of cherry, dark chocolate, and a hint of holiday spice; and “Joy”, a special crisp Sauvignon Blanc featuring notes of tropical fruits, white peach, and ripe pineapple.”

“Over the last ten years, ’Countdown to Christmas’ has evolved into something more than a collection of holiday movies, it has become a seasonal lifestyle experience,” said Danielle Mullin, SVP, Marketing, Crown Media Family Networks. “Featuring two exclusive varietals that can be found nowhere else, our Hallmark Channel Wines collection is an exciting new extension of our brand and is designed to enhance our viewers’ enjoyment of the holidays – whether as an accompaniment to our signature movies, an offering at family gatherings, or a unique gift for Hallmark Channel fans.”

“Hallmark Channel has inspired our winemaking team to create a delicious holiday themed collection that embodies Hallmark Channel’s passion for celebration. We thoroughly enjoyed bringing these wines to life. This unique Hallmark Channel Wine Collection really delivers on taste, value and most importantly – some holiday cheer” said Wines That Rock’s award-winning winemaker Andrew Nelson.

Hallmark Channel Wines are sold in several configurations, including a 2-pack, 4-pack, 6-pack, or a case of 12 bottles. Only a limited number of these wines will be bottled in time for the holiday season, so it is recommended to place orders early while supplies last.

Wines will be shipped just in time for the launch of “Countdown to Christmas”, which draws over 70M total viewers annually. You can pre-order the collection right here on the company’s website.

