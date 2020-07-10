Screen Gems pushed back the release of “Monster Hunter,” the movie based on the popular video game franchise starring Milla Jovovich. The film was scheduled to release in September 2020, but the studio has delayed the movie to April 2021. Jovovich stars in the film alongside Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman.

Paul W.S. Anderson wrote and directed “Monster Hunter,” which was produced by Jeremy Bolt, Paul W.S. Anderson, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, and Martin Moszkowicz.

The film’s official description reads, “Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are transported through a portal from our world to a new world, they are in for the shock of their lives. In her desperate attempt to get home, the brave lieutenant encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have allowed him to survive in this hostile land. Faced with relentless and terrifying attacks from the monsters, the warriors team up to fight back and find a way home.”

April 2021 already has several major releases on the schedule. Universal Pictures moved “Fast and Furious 9” to April 2021 at the start of the health crisis, and Sony Pictures pushed “Fatherhood” back to April 2nd. Tom Hank’s sci-fi epic “BIOS” is releasing on April 16th.

The box office schedule will most likely be in a state of constant flux as studios delay more films this summer. Upcoming releases will have to spread themselves out over the entire year to make room for the backlog of movies leftover from the Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 schedule. There are a few films scheduled to release in July, but those dates could be pushed back as COVID-19 cases surge across the United States and theaters remained closed.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.