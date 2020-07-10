Lionsgate set a release date for “The Secret: Dare to Dream,” based on the 2006 best-selling book. The movie will skip theaters because of the ongoing health crisis, which means that everyone will have a chance to watch the movie when it releases on PVOD on July 31st. Andy Tennant directed the drama, which was written by Bekah Brunstetter, Andy Tennant, and Rick Parks. The film stars Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Celia Weston, and Jerry O’Connell.

The studio’s description reads, “The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray’s presence re-ignites the family’s spirit, but he carries a secret—and that secret could change everything.”

The book, which can be found right here on Amazon, has sold over 34M copies worldwide and has been translated into 50 languages. The novel also appeared on the New York Times best-seller list for 190 consecutive weeks.

If you’re running out of content to stream during your self-isolation, set a reminder to catch the movie at the end of the month. You can use the time before then to read the original work by Rhonda Byrne.

There are a few movies still on the summer box office schedule, but they could be delayed at any moment. The first movie to hit theaters is Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” thriller, along with Sony Pictures’ “The Broken Hearts Gallery” and Warner Bros. Pictures “Tenet.” You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

The studio released a trailer for “The Secret: Dare to Dream” earlier this week. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “No matter what happens, stay focused on the dreams that excite you. There will always be something to look forward to.”

