HBO Max gave a series commitment to an original DC drama centered around the Gotham City Police Department. The series has a lot of talent behind it, including “The Batman” filmmaker Matt Reeves, “Boardwalk Empire” creator Terence Winter, and “The Batman” producer Dylan Clark.

The television series will be written by Winter, and is set in the world Reeves is creating for “The Batman” feature film. The studio explained that the series will build upon the film’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms.

The network added, “The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

This marks the first television project for Reeves under his recently announced overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group.

Matt Reeves said, “This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream.”

“We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come. This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film,” added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Reeves is currently directing Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Batman,” which will be released in October 2021. He previously co-wrote and directed “War for the Planet of the Apes,” directed “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” wrote and directed “Let Me In,” and directed “Cloverfield,” among other films.

