Netflix’s next Harley Coben adaptation is a five-part thriller series called “Gone for Good,” starring Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, and Garance Marillier. The mini-series is directed by Juan Carlos Medina, and Harlan Coben serves as the series’ executive producer.

The official synopsis reads, “Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), in his thirties, thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother. Ten years later, Judith (Nailia Harzoune), whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

“Gone For Good” is yet another collaboration between Harlan Coben and Netflix, adding to Polish series “The Woods,” British series “The Stranger” and the upcoming Spanish series “El Inocente.”

“Netflix has been a wonderful partner in adapting my novels in a variety of countries – and it’s a particular thrill to be making Gone For Good in France. I’m honored to be working with this incredibly talented French cast and crew.” – said producer and writer, Harlan Coben.

Damien Couvreur, head of original french series at Netflix said, “We are so excited that Harlan Coben and Calt Studio are bringing this gripping story to France. Gone for Good has all the ingredients of his great thrillers that have consistently sparked joy with our members ”

The series was created and written by David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro in collaboration with Pauline Guena, Nacim Mehtar and Marion Festraëts. Calt Studio produced the project, and the mini-series production will begin in September 2020.

