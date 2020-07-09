HBO Max shared the first trailer for “Tig N’ Seek,” a new animated-series from Myke Chilian and Cartoon Network Studios. The series stars Chilian, Rich Fulcher, Jemaine Clement, and Wanda Sykes. Two of the confirmed guest stars in Season 1 are Louie Anderson and Maryann Strossner.

The show’s description reads, “Tig N’ Seek follows an upbeat and eccentric 8-year-old boy named Tiggy and his cat, Gweeseek. Tiggy not only works at the Department of Lost and Found, finding lost items all throughout Wee-Gee City, he lives there too! Though he tries to help his friends whenever he can, his over-eagerness and neurotic quirks often lead to chaos in the Department. Tiggy’s partner and best friend is his cat, Gweeseek. She’s a graceful, friendly kitty who appears to be a normal cat, but is also capable of inventing extraordinary gadgets to help her friends in times of need. Join Tig n’ Seek as they navigate the wacky day-to-day dilemmas of working at the Department of Lost and Found.”

“Tig N’ Seek” will premiere on July 23rd on HBO Max. The series is just one of several animated projects launching on the platform, joining hits like “Adventure Time,” “South Park,” “Rick & Morty,” and many more.

Fans of the genre should also set a reminder to catch the premiere of “Close Enough” on July 9th. The voice cast for that series includes JG Quintel, James Adomian, Danielle Brooks, Kimiko Glenn, Jason Mantzoukas, Jessica DiCicco, and Gabrielle Walsh. “Close Enough” is produced by Cartoon Network Studios, and is from the creator of “Regular Show.”

The description calls “Close Enough” a “surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced roommates all living together in LA.” The network added, “They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while also avoiding stripper clowns and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.”

