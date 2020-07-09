NBC Sports and Peacock will offer 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. The Peacock service will launch nationally with free and premium tiers across mobile, web, and connected TV devices on July 15th.

In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming. This includes full-event replays for all 380 matches on-demand (after 9 p.m. ET). All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium with the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

“This exclusive Premier League programming is an exciting addition to our live sports content on Peacock Premium, and we are thrilled to continue delivering our best-in-class Premier League coverage to NBCUniversal linear television customers as well as new Peacock subscribers,” said Rick Cordella, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock.

NBC and NBCSN will continue to present extensive Premier League live match coverage, as well as pre- and post-match shows and additional shoulder programming. Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Bournemouth-Crystal Palace Premier League match on June 20 marked the debut of live sports on Peacock Premium. Peacock will celebrate live sports on the platform with free, exclusive Premier League matches on July 15th. Upcoming live sports content on Peacock will include a new primetime Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, Olympics and Paralympics coverage, U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf, plus the recently announced Peacock Originals “Lost Speedways,” hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and “In Deep” with Ryan Lochte.

Peacock Premium is currently available at no additional cost to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers across the country. At national launch, Peacock will offer a free tier featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies, shows, and a mix of live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99/month and features more than 15,000 hours of content.

