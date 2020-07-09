Netflix has confirmed that “The Crown” will return for a sixth season. The video streaming service announced the renewal on social media, telling fans, “News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!” The new season will push the story into the early 2000s.

The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, previously indicated that the show would end with Season 5. The new season won’t catch the series up to present-day events, but the extra episodes will allow the team to tell the story in “greater detail” according to the creator.

The fourth season, which features Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, wrapped production back in March, just before productions were shut down because of the ongoing health crisis. Netflix hasn’t set a premiere date for the new season at this time, but the new episodes are expected to release in 2020.

In Season 5 of “The Crown,” Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, and she is expected to continue that role into Season 6. Lesley Manville is playing Princess Margaret, and Emma Corrin will play the role of Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4.

Peter Morgan spoke about Corrin’s casting back in April 2019, adding, “Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

Fans should be happy to hear that “The Crown” is getting six seasons, and they should keep an eye out for teaser trailers and premiere dates over the next few weeks.

