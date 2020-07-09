The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” are coming to an end, and Netflix confirmed that the series is coming to a close after Part 4. The show’s official social media accounts told fans, “It all comes down to one last Chilling Adventure. Our final chapter is coming later this year. Coven forever.”

The show started life as a project for the CW, as Sabrina and Archie are connected in the comics, and at the time, “Riverdale” was dominating the YA drama charts. Sabrina never launched on the CW, and instead, the show went to Netflix. It’s been a rough week for “Archie” universe, as Lucy Hale’s “Katy Keene” spinoff series was cancelled after just one season.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, and Abigail Cowen.

The show’s description reads, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina re-imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.”

Fans still get one last set of adventures with Sabrina, and the show should have a proper ending at least.

