Disney+ dropped a trailer for the upcoming film “The One and Only Ivan.” The movie is based on the award-winning book by Katherine Applegate and tells the story of Ivan, a silverback gorilla. The gorilla learns that life isn’t defined by place and circumstance but by the power of friendship and the courage to make change happen. You’ll be able to stream the movie on Disney+ on August 14th.

“The One and Only Ivan” is directed by Thea Sharrock from a screenplay by Mike White, and is produced by the late Allison Shearmur, Angelina Jolie, and Brigham Taylor. Sue Baden-Powell and Thea Sharrock served as executive producers on the project.

The description reads, “Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” is an unforgettable tale about the beauty of friendship, the power of visualization and the significance of the place one calls home. Ivan is a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and various other animals. He has few memories of the jungle where he was captured, but when a baby elephant named Ruby arrives, it touches something deep within him. Ruby is recently separated from her family in the wild, which causes him to question his life, where he comes from and where he ultimately wants to be.”

You can find Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book, which won numerous awards upon its publication in 2013, including the Newbery Medal, right here on Amazon.

The Disney+ release features a hybrid of live-action and CGI, and stars Sam Rockwell as the voice of Ivan; Angelina Jolie as the voice of Stella; Danny DeVito as the voice of Bob the dog; Helen Mirren as the voice of Snickers the poodle; Brooklynn Prince as the voice of Ruby; Ramon Rodriquez as the mall employee George; Ariana Greenblatt as George’s daughter Julia; and Chaka Khan as the voice of Henrietta the chicken.

The voice cast also includes Mike White as the voice of Frankie the seal; Ron Funches as the voice of Murphy the rabbit; Phillipa Soo as the voice of Thelma the parrot; and Bryan Cranston as Mack, the mall’s owner.

