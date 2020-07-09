The CW has a new lead for “Batwoman,” and Javicia Leslie is taking over the role. Leslie will star in the series in the second season, following Ruby Rose’s decision to leave the show after ending Season 1.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said in a statement.

Leslie won’t be playing the same character as Rose, who played Kate Kane in the series. Leslie’s character is named Ryan Wilder, and according to early reports, the character has had run-ins with the GCPD and spent some time running drugs. She’s a highly-skilled fighter, and while she’s had problems with the law, she’s kindhearted and caring. Wilder is a lesbian in the story, and the new season will introduce the new character.

The series is based on the characters from DC comics. “Batwoman” is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Caroline Dries, Geoff Johns, and Sarah Schechter. David Nutter and Marcos Siega executive produced the pilot.

The first season also featured Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Rachel Skarsten as Alice, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, and Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane. With Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane out of the story, it’s unclear how the other members of her family will continue in the upcoming storylines.

If you’re a DC fan, set a reminder to catch the new episodes when the show returns in January on The CW. The show will air on Sunday nights, and “Batwoman” is part of an entire DC Slate of shows that the CW is airing this year.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.