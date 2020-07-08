Amazon dropped a new teaser for “The Boys: Season 2,” which is scheduled to release on Prime Video on September 4th. The video is a follow-up to the online event that Prime Video hosted on June 27th, and the promotional trailer teases the new episodes and reminds fans that the second season drops in the fall.

The Season 2 description reads, “In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes. As Vought, the company that manages the heroes, cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.”

The series features Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Aya Cash, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and Nathan Mitchell.

If you’re new to the series, you have a little more than a month to watch the first season. The series description adds, “The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing.”

You can find “The Boys” right here on Prime Video, and you can add the show to your watchlist so you don’t miss the new episodes.

If you missed the teaser trailer that Prime Video released on Wednesday, you can watch the video below.

