Universal Pictures is pushing back its horror-films as COVID-19 cases spike across the country. The release of the horror-thriller “Candyman” is being moved back several weeks, while the “Halloween” sequel is being delayed by an entire year. The movies join a growing list of films that are slowly being edged out of the summer and fall box offices, and the delays are starting to crowd the late 2020 and early 2021 schedule.

The “Candyman” movie is moving from September 25, 2021 to October 16, 2021. That’s a delay of three weeks if you’re keeping track. The sequel to the “Halloween” reboot, “Halloween Kills,” is being moved from October 16, 2020, to October 15, 2021. Fans will now have to wait another year to see what happens in the follow-up installment. “The Forever Purge,” which was removed from the schedule earlier this year, is now set for July 9, 2021.

A few films are hoping to release over the next few weeks. Russell Crowe’s “Unhinged” is still expected to release on July 31st, and Sony Pictures’ “The Broken Hearts Gallery” is set to premiere in theaters on August 7th. The biggest release scheduled for August is Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,“which is set for August 12th. Those release dates could change over the next few weeks, depending on the worsening health crisis and which states and countries keep their theaters closed.

The new “Candyman” movie is a spiritual successor to the original 1992 horror-thriller. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. Nia DaCosta directed the film, working off a script by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The movie was initially scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 12th but was delayed back in April.

Universal Pictures didn’t take any chances with its budget-heavy movies. “Fast & Furious 9” was almost immediately pushed to early 2021 at the start of the pandemic, as well as “Minions Rise of Gru.” “F9” was set to premiere on May 22nd, and is now scheduled for April 2021. “Minions Rise of Gru” was set to premiere on July 3rd, but will hit theaters in July 2021.

Other big-budget films, like “Mission Impossible 6,” “No Time to Die,” “Mulan,” and “Black Widow,” were all moved in the early stages of the pandemic. With budgets topping the $200M mark, studios won’t risk opening these films in theaters without a stable worldwide marketplace.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.