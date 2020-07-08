The Amy Seimetz thriller “She Dies Tomorrow” will release in Drive-In theaters on July 31st, ahead of the film’s On-Demand release on August 7th. The movie stars Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Kentucker Audley, Chris Messina, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Josh Lucas, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Michelle Rodriguez.

The description reads, “After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness.”

“She Dies Tomorrow” was an official selection at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival and was written and directed by Amy Seimetz.

Thrillers have been incredibly successful at Drive-Ins across the country during the current health crisis. Brett and Drew Pierce’s “The Wretched” thriller was one of the first films to release at Drive-Ins across the country and made over $2M. The thriller featured John-Paul Howard and Piper Curda and was one of the few films to take advantage of the locations during the start of the pandemic. “Becky” was another success story, releasing in early June. Lulu Wilson, Kevin James, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, and Joel McHale star in the movie, which was directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott. That project has already made $903K off an estimated $200K budget. The horror-mystery thriller “Followed” is one of the more recent releases, and it has already made $428K from an estimated $152K budget. John Savage, Blanca Blanco, Kelsey Griswold, and Sam Valentine starred in that project.

If you don’t have a Drive-In in your area, you can still catch “She Dies Tomorrow” when the film releases On-Demand on August 7th. You can watch the trailer below for a better look at the story, and the cast.

