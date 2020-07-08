Principal Photography is starting on “Songbird,” the pandemic thriller starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare. Invisible Narratives confirmed that the cast now includes Bradley Whitford and Jenna Ortega.

Goodman talked about starting production during the current health crisis saying, “Finding a safe and practical way back into production has not been easy, however, our partnership with the guilds and unions has been a true testament to our great Hollywood community. Throughout the process they were awesome partners at finding a way to get their members working again, but always making safety and welfare the first priority. As artists, we need to keep telling stories, and times like these must be documented.”

The film’s description reads, “At its heart, Songbird is a love story. Told from street level through the eyes of the characters, Songbird takes place two years into the future, as lockdown has been re-implemented after a more serious virus continues to mutate. In a feeble attempt to keep the sickness contained, the city has been bisected into haves and have nots. The film centers around an essential worker who has a rare immunity, a delivery man who delivers goods and hope throughout the city. Like the vast majority of the population, his girlfriend is locked within her home, and the couple have no ability to physically be together. To be with the one he loves, our hero must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well connected family, helmed by a matriarch (Piper Griffin, played by Moore) who will stop at nothing to protect her family and maintain her way of life. Songbird is a story about the resilience of the human spirit and the idea that hope is worth fighting for.”

Adam Mason will direct the film, and co-wrote the script with Simon Boyes. It is produced by Invisible Narratives in partnership with Catchlight Studios and Michael Bay.

