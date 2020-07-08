Hulu’s coming-of-age comedy “Pen15” is returning for a second season this fall. The platform confirmed the September 18th premiere date for Season 2 with an official trailer, and you can get a quick preview of the new episodes from the video below.

The show’s official description reads, “Pen15 is middle school as it really happened in the year 2000. Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine play versions of themselves as thirteen year old outcasts, surrounded by actual thirteen year olds.”

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman. Debbie Liebling and Gabe Liedman serve as executive producers, alongside Marc Provissiero & Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, as well as Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Becky Sloviter. PEN15 is produced by AwesomenessTV.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Hulu, the next chapter of “Into the Dark” is releasing on July 17th. Julius Ramsay directed the episode, called “Into the Dark: The Current Occupant,” working off a script by Alston Ramsay. You can watch the episode trailer to get a better look at the story and cast.

Ramsay previously worked as a speechwriter in D.C. for the likes of Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, General David Petraeus, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, and his experiences informed the creation of The Current Occupant.

The description reads, “Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he’s the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.”

Hulu shared the video on social media on Wednesday morning. The video’s description reads, “Seventh Grade is back in session. PEN15 Season 2 premieres September 18, only on Hulu.”

