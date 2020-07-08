Netflix confirmed that “The Last Kingdom” will be returning with all-new episodes. The video streaming service renewed the series for a fifth season this week, making the announcement on social media. “The Last Kingdom” is based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels, and if you haven’t jumped into the series yet, you can stream all four seasons of the series on Netflix.

The show’s official Twitter account told fans, “It’s so good to know we’re good to go. All aboard the party bus! #Season5 #TheLastKingdom”

According to reports, the fifth season will cover the events in Cornwell’s ninth and tenth novels. Those books were called The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer if you’re trying to stay ahead of the show. Martha Hillier writes for the series, which is executive produced by Gareth Neame, Marchant, and Jessica Pope.

Season 4 of the drama series launched back in April. The series began on BBC Two before moving to Netflix in 2018. The show’s Season 4 description reads, “As Alfred’s health weakens — and with it his dream of a united England — Uhtred must take command and confront a new threat, Danish warlord Sigrid.”

“The Last Kingdom” combines real historical figures and events with fiction, re-telling the history of King Alfred the Great and his desire to unite the many separate kingdoms into what would become England.

Netflix didn’t announce a premiere date for the new season, so fans will have to wait a few months before getting an exact date. Netflix will probably offer a release window and a few teaser trailers once production on the fifth season starts.

The video streaming service started teasing the platform’s upcoming summer series this week. The company released a Season 2 trailer for “The Umbrella Academy,” and offered a quick teaser trailer for Hilary Swank’s new sci-fi drama “Away.” Netflix also renewed the dark-comedy “Dead to Me” for a final season this week, giving fans one last season to wrap up the story.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.