Netflix released the first full-length trailer for “The Umbrella Academy: Season 2,” which is scheduled to release on the platform on July 31st. The popular series is based on the Eisner award-winning comics and graphic novels created and written by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The live-action series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Justin H. Min, and Mary J. Blige, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix.

The Season 2 description reads, “Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.”

Steve Blackman serves as executive producer and showrunner, with additional executive producers Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá will serve as co-executive producers on the project.

Netflix released the Season 2 trailer on social media on Wednesday morning. The video’s description reads, “Same weird family. New weird problems. The Umbrella Academy returns on July 31.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.