Jude Law could be the first big name attached to Disney’s upcoming live-action “Peter Pan & Wendy” film, taking the role of Captain Hook. Variety was the first to report Law’s involvement in the film, which is just one of several live-action adaptations that Disney has in the works. David Lowery is expected to direct the project, working from a script that he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks. Ever Anderson is expected to take on the role of Wendy, with Alexander Molony playing Peter Pan.

There have been several attempts to start a franchise with Peter Pan and his Lost Boys, but none of them were as successful as Disney’s animated film from 1953. Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, and Hamilton Luske directed the animated movie, which is based on the novel “Peter and Wendy” by J.M. Barrie.

The more recent adaptations failed to spark a franchise for their respected studios. Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, and Bob Hoskins starred in “Hook” in 1991, and while the film was a financial success making over $300M worldwide, critics weren’t a fan of the adaptation. Hugh Jackman took on the role of Captain Hook in “PAN” in 2015, starring alongside Garrett Hedlund, Rooney Mara, Levi Miller, and Amanda Seyfried, but that adaptation tanked at the box office and only made $128M worldwide on an estimated $150M budget. The most recent release was “Wendy,” which premiered in 2020 at the Sundance Film Festival. Benh Zeitlin directed the movie, which featured Devin France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Ahmad Cage, Krzysztof Meyn, Romyri Ross.

On the silver screen, Herbert Brenon directed “Peter Pan” in 1924 with Betty Bronson, Ernest Torrence, Mary Brian, and Virginia Brown Faire, and Mia Farrow and Danny Kaye starred in a made-for-television musical called “Peter Pan” in 1976. There have been other adaptations as well, but Disney’s animated classic is still the film to beat.

Disney’s next live-action release is “Mulan,” but the film was removed from the March schedule because of the ongoing health crisis, and recently delayed to August 21st. Disney is also working on “Cruella” with Emma Stone. Disney shared a first-look photo of Stone in character but hasn’t released any further updates on the movie. That project also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, with Craig Gillespie directing. Disney is also releasing a live-action “Jungle Cruise” movie with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, and Veronica Falcón, which is currently scheduled to release in July 2021.

Disney’s recent live-action adaptation were all blockbusters. “Aladdin” with Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari made over $1B worldwide, and “The Lion King” with Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, and Chiwetel Ejiofor made over $1.6B.

Fans will most likely have to wait a while before Disney confirms the cast list for “Peter Pan and Wendy.” These types of announcements are usually done at the D23 Expo, but those gatherings are on hold at the moment because the health crisis.

