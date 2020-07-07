Nickelodeon signed a multiplatform deal with James Corden and Ben Winston to produce an animated movie and TV series based on the recently released children’s book title Real Pigeons Fight Crime. The movie and TV series are being developed to air on all Nickelodeon platforms.

Winston said in a statement, “We are so delighted to be working with our great friends at Nickelodeon on this wonderful, charming and funny book, and can’t wait to help bring it to life for kids everywhere!”

Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development added, “Real Pigeons Fight Crime is about a secret squad of crime-fighting pigeons, with high stakes and true hilarity making it a perfect fit for our audience. By fusing the humor and expertise of this the incredible team at Fulwell 73 Productions, we are ready to show kids what pigeons really do–fight crime, solve mysteries, take down bad guys, and keep neighborhoods safe!”

Written by Andrew McDonald and illustrated by Ben Wood, Real Pigeons Fight Crime was published in Australia by Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing and is now available in over 10 territories including North America, where it was recently released by Random House Children’s Books. You find the book right here on Amazon.

The book’s description reads, “Hilarious, engaging and completely ridiculous, the Real Pigeons series has sold hundreds of thousands of books and has amassed legions of fans around the globe. Real Pigeons Fight Crime reveals the secret life of crime-busting pigeons who set out to keep a town safe. The deal underscores key elements of Nickelodeon’s content strategy, to build and expand the worlds of popular franchises and give audiences more of what they love.”

“Real Pigeons Fight Crime” joins the recently greenlit “Big Nate” series on the network, as well as shows from franchises like Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Henry Danger.

The “Real Pigeons Fight Crime” TV series is executive produced by Corden and Winston, with Andrew McDonald and Ben Wood serving as consultants throughout development and production.

Andrew McDonald is a children’s author who lives in Melbourne, Australia. His books have been shortlisted for the Readings Children’s Book Prize and the Australian Book Industry Awards. Ben Wood is the illustrator of the Real Pigeons series, and he has illustrated over 30 books for children. Several of his works were recognized on the Children Book Council of Australia (CBCA)’s “Notables” lists, and was shortlisted for the Australian Book Industry Awards in 2019 and 2020.

