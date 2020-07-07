The new series “Away” now has an official trailer and a release date. Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank stars in the sci-fi thriller series, which was created by Andrew Hinderaker. The teaser trailer confirms that the the show will premiere on the platform on September 4th.

The description reads, “AWAY is a thrilling, emotional drama on an epic scale that celebrates the incredible advancements humans can achieve and the personal sacrifices they must make along the way. As American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, she must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter (Talitha Bateman) when they need her the most. As the crew’s journey into space intensifies, their personal dynamics and the effects of being away from their loved ones back on Earth become increasingly complex. AWAY shows that sometimes to reach for the stars, we must leave home behind.”

The series is executive produced by showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Matt Reeves, Jason Katims, Edward Zwick, Hilary Swank, Adam Kassan, Andrew Hinderaker, Jeni Mulein and Michelle Lee.

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Tuesday morning to get fans excited for the big premiere. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe. They hail from the United States, Russia, China, India, and Great Britain. If all goes well, they will be away from the place they call home and the people they love for three years. During this time, their relationships both on Earth and in space will be tested, as they struggle to stay alive and stay on track in pursuit of humanity’s most important goal. The world will be watching.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.