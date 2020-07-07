Comedy Central announced a deal with two-time Emmy winning comedian John Mulaney. Mulaney will headline and executive produce two original “Sack Lunch Bunch” specials for the network, including an upcoming holiday-themed one that will reunite the cast from the original hit. The pact marks Mulaney’s return to Comedy Central where he last did a special in 2012.

Mulaney has been nominated for 16 Emmys and is a two-time winner. Additionally, he has won a WGA Award and a Peabody Award. Late last year, “John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch” written by Mulaney & Markia Sawyer, with music composed by Eli Bolin and directed by Rhys Thomas, premiered to excellent reviews.

“We couldn’t be more excited about John’s return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership,” said Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands.

Mulaney added, “I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the “Sack Lunch Bunch.” I wasn’t a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” writer (and subsequent three-time host), has been one of the most successful comedians of the past decade with specials including “Kid Gorgeous”, “Comeback Kid”, and “New in Town.” He also previously starred in the Broadway hit, “Oh, Hello” alongside Nick Kroll and was heard in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, which won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. He has written and appears in IFC’s “Documentary Now” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth”.

The description for the original “The Sack Lunch Bunch” special on Netflix read, “I’m John Mulaney and I am a 37 year old man. The Sack Lunch Bunch is a group of children ages 8-13 who are more talented than me. In this special, we are joined by celebrity guests like David Byrne, Tony Award Winner Andre De Shields, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, Shereen Pimentel, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal from the movie Zodiac. The result is a collage of Broadway caliber showstoppers, comedy sketches for all ages, meditations on the unknown from children and adults, and a papier mache volcano. It’s funny, musical, joyous, anxious, and surprisingly profound.”

