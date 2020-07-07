NBC’s American version of “The Office” premiered 15 years ago, and the show is still one of the most popular series to stream online. To celebrate the show’s impact on our culture, Spotify is teaming up with Ben Silverman and actor Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed Kevin Malone on the show, to create a new limited series podcast called An Oral History of The Office.

Hosted and executive produced by Baumgartner, the podcast chronicles how the UK import from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant made its way to the United States. The explains how the series found a network home, the casting process, assembling the talent behind the camera, and the memorable storylines and the major moments. You can find the series right here on Spotify.

An Oral History of the Office features interviews with the cast and creators from the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, and reveals some never-before-heard stories from the people who knew the series the best. The 12-episode podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify on July 14th.

The description reads, “Immersive, intimate, emotional and elevated, the podcast pulls back the curtain on what went into creating this unstoppable force in American popular culture and shares the theories as to why it remains such an important part of the cultural zeitgeist. “

The podcast features interviews with Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and many more. The series also includes conversations with creator and executive producer Greg Daniels, co-creators and executive producers of “The Office UK,” Ricky Gervais & Stephen Merchant, executive producer Ben Silverman, as well as executives, crew, and special guests, including Billie Eilish.

