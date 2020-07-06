Apple signed a multi-year deal with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, which will reimagine new children’s series and specials based on the books and illustrations by Maurice Sendak. These projects are expected to premiere all over the world, and exclusively on Apple TV+.

Sendak is the award-winning author of the 1963 children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are,” which has sold over 20M copies to date. The deal marks the first time that The Maurice Sendak Foundation has entered into an overall agreement with a streaming service. Apple will work with writer, director and longtime Sendak collaborator Arthur Yorinks through his Night Kitchen Studios to develop each project inspired by Maurice Sendak’s stories and pictures.

A feature film based on “Where the Wild Things Are” released back in 2009 through Warner Bros. Pictures. The movie had a $77M domestic debut and went on to make over $100M worldwide. Spike Jonze directed the adaptation, which featured Max Records, Catherine O’Hara, Forest Whitaker, Joshua Jay, Catherine Keener, Mark Ruffalo, James Gandolfini, and Paul Dano.

In addition to this agreement with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, Apple has inked landmark agreements for new, original series with other franchises in kids and family programming, including Sesame Workshop, Peanuts and, most recently, The Jim Henson Company for “Fraggle Rock.”

The streaming service’s growing lineup of original series for kids and families includes the Emmy-nominated, “Common Sense,” and Parents Choice Award-winning “Helpsters.” You can also find the DGA and Emmy-nominated “Ghostwriter,” from Sesame Workshop, and the Emmy and Annie Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” from Peanuts on the platform. Apple also streams the Emmy-nominated “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

The Maurice Sendak Foundation supports the artistic legacy of Maurice Sendak and nurtures emerging as well established artists in the field of children’s literature and theater design.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.