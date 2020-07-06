DC’s “Stargirl” is shaking things up and joining her DC friends on the CW network. The network confirmed a renewal for “Stargirl: Season 2,” and announced that the new episodes would air on the CW. The show stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, and Christopher James Baker.

According to the announcement, the CW will become the exclusive in-season home to the superhero series next season, airing on The CW Television Network and streaming the next day on The CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms. The first season of DC’S “Stargirl” is currently airing Tuesdays.

“Stargirl” joins a network already stacked with DC heroes. The CW airs episodes of “Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “Black Lightning,” “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Superman & Lois,” and “Swamp Thing.”

The show’s description reads, “DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.”

Geoff Johns executive produces the series with Melissa Carter, who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Beeman. The series is based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns. The show is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The CW didn’t announce a premiere date for Stargirl’s second season, but fans should be happy that new episodes are on the way, and you won’t need a DC Universe subscription to watch them.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.