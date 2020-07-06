Netflix announced that the hit series “Dead to Me” will return for a third and final season. The announcement is bittersweet for fans, but at least the show will end with a proper conclusion. The show’s second season premiered back in May, and both seasons are available to stream on Netflix. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star in the dark-comedy, which currently holds 90% ratings on RottenTomatoes with both audience and critics.

The video streaming service told fans on Twitter, “The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season!”

The show’s description reads, “Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.”

Earlier this week Netflix announced Season 2 renewals for the coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever” and the thriller series “Into the Night.” Netflix also confirmed that the fan-favorite series “Ozark” will return for a fourth and final season.

If you’re looking for something to stream on Netflix, you can check out “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You can also stream “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. The new “Warrior Nun” series is a hit on social media, and you keep “Cursed” with Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin on your radar.

