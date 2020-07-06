The third season of the animated series “Infinity Train” will premiere exclusively on HBO Max this summer. The network confirmed that Book 3 will air on HBO Max, but did not announce an exact premiere date at this time. Books 1 and 2 of the animated series produced by Cartoon Network Studios are now streaming on HBO Max.

The series first season, Book 1, tells the story of a young girl named Tulip on a mystery adventure that finds her on a train full of infinite worlds going against all odds to find her way back home. The second installment, Book 2, follows Mirror Tulip, an escaped reflection from the mirror world. Themes of identity, friendship and peer pressure arise while she and new friend Jesse, find themselves on the run.

“Infinity Train takes us on a mystery adventure of resolution and growth that we love to experience,” said Billy Wee, SVP Original Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to work on this project with Owen to continue this fantastical journey and tell a classic story about inner-strength and determination in a new and exciting way.”

“I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride,” said Owen Dennis, series Creator.

The new season’s description adds, “In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

Infinity Train was created by Owen Dennis (Regular Show) and is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

