Netflix‘s next rom-com, “The Kissing Booth” is scheduled to premiere on July 24th, and the platform released a first look trailer for the sequel on Monday morning. The movie stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Taylor Perez, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and was directed by screenwriter Vince Marcello. The movie is based on characters from Beth Reekles’ 2012 young adult book.

The movie’s official description adds, “Elle Evans (Joey King) just had the most romantic summer of her life with her reformed bad-boy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). But now Noah is off to Harvard, and Elle heads back to high school for her senior year. She’ll have to juggle a long-distance relationship, getting into her dream college with her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), and the complications brought on by a close friendship with a handsome, charismatic new classmate named Marco (Taylor Perez). When Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.”

Today’s video marks the first official trailer for the summer sequel, which brings back the cast and director for a continuation of the story—the original movie released in May 2018 and is available to stream on Netflix.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “The Kissing Booth is open for business again! High school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend, college applications with her best friend, and a new friendship with a handsome classmate that could change everything.”

