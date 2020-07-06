With the Marvel Cinematic Universe on hold, Brie Larson has devoted her downtime to a personal YouTube project. Larson’s new channel is “Brie is Online,” and her first video has already attracted a lot of attention, with over 1M views when this article was written.

The Oscar-winner’s description for her first video reads, “Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey – be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!”

The video is mostly an introduction to the channel, with Brie sharing her thoughts and ideas regarding future content. Larson already has an impressive following on Instagram, with over 6.5M followers, where she shares videos of herself playing the guitar and highlights important causes and projects. The YouTube channel, much like her other social media accounts, oozes with Larson charm. You can watch her fumble with the mechanics of streaming on YouTube as she candidly shares her ideas and stories. A highlight in the video is when Larson talks about roles she missed out on, which include hits like “Star Wars” and “The Hunger Games.”

Larson played the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she is expected to get a sequel at some point in the future. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like the rest of the world, was put on hold because of the ongoing health crisis. The next movie in the MCU is “Black Widow,” which is slated to release on November 6th. If you missed Brie’s big debut, you can watch the first official trailer below.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

