Netflix has confirmed that production on “The Witcher” Season 2 will resume this summer. The ongoing health crisis stopped production on the fantasy epic series back in March when actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the coronavirus. Netflix told fans on social media that filming will start on August 17th.

Principal photography on the series will resume in the United Kingdom. Netflix is still shooting the second season, so expect a long wait before the full season is released on the platform. Netflix announced the date with a short ballad, telling fans:

“I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August.”

The delay gives newcomers time to watch the first season, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and you can also use this time to read the original works by Andrzej Sapkowski. You can find the collection of Witcher tales right here on Amazon.

The show’s official description reads, “Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix hasn’t said if the delay will change the release schedule for the new season. Depending on how many episodes the studio shot before they stopped production, Netflix could release the season in two parts. Fans will just have to wait and see for now, but the August start date is good news for Witcher fans.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.