Netflix is doubling down on webtoon adaptations, and announced several updates for “All of Us Are Dead” and “Deserter Pursuit.” The platform stopped short of announcing premiere dates for the new series, but “All of Us Are Dead” confirmed the cast, and “Deserter Pursuit” started production.

Netflix confirmed that Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In-soo will star in “All of Us Are Dead,” an upcoming original series that follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.

Yoon Chan-yeong will play Cheong-san, an ordinary student at Hyosan High School who tries to save On-jo, a girl he likes, from the rampant zombie virus. Park Ji-hu will play the cheerful and down-to-earth On-jo, the most popular girl at Hyosan High School. Park has gained a following since her 2019 debut in House of Hummingbird, which won her the Best Actress in an International Narrative Feature Film Award at the 18th Tribeca Film Festival.

Cho Yi-hyun will play Nam-ra, the class president and the school’s top-ranked student. Lomon will play Su-hyeok, a student who has recently decided to focus on his studies with the dreams of becoming a soldier. Yoo In-soo will play Gwi-nam, a returning student who may be even more dangerous than the zombie invasion.

“All of Us Are Dead,” which is based on the highly popular webtoon “Now at Our School,” will be directed by Lee JQ and written by Chun Sung-il. The project is produced by Film Monster by JTBC Studio, will be available exclusively on Netflix.

Netflix also started production on the original series “D.P.” (Deserter Pursuit) in collaboration with director Han Jun-hee. D.P. is also based on a webtoon, called “D.P: Dog Days” by Kim Bo-tong. It tells the story of Jun-ho, a South Korean Army private who is assigned to a unit responsible for arresting deserters, and in his job, encounters confused young adults. The perspective of a soldier tasked with pursuing other soldiers will be balanced out by the portrayal of the pains and struggles of those who choose to desert.

D.P. stands for ‘Deserter Pursuit,’ a unit within the Army’s Military Police that chases down AWOL soldiers. With this novel premise, the original webtoon proved to be a huge hit with more than 10 million readers. It also brought to light violent acts and violations of human rights within the military.

Director Han’s debut film “Coin Locker Girl” was selected to screen in the International Critics’ Week section of the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015. He and the original webtoon writer Kim Bo-tong will collaborate on the screenplay for this Netflix series adaptation.

D.P. will be produced by Lezhin Studio in association with Homemade Film, and will be released only on Netflix.

