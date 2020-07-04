FX will host two panels during this year’s [email protected] event. The network will be showcasing the fan-favorite comedies “Archer” and “What We Do In The Shadows,” and there will be cast members and creatives on-hand to discuss the upcoming seasons. This year’s [email protected] event is taking the place of the traditional San Diego Comic-Con, which was closed because of the ongoing health crisis. The event will run from July 23rd through July 26th.

The upcoming 11th season of “Archer” is a big one, because the titular character is waking up from his three-year coma. This year’s panel will include Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, and Lucky Yates, as well as executive producer Casey Willis. We could get a quick preview of the upcoming season, and a premiere date.

FX announced earlier this summer that “What We Do In The Shadows” will be coming back for a third season. Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén will join this year’s virtual panel to discuss the upcoming season, and the panel is being hosted by Haley Joel Osment.

The “Archer” panel is slated for July 24th and the “What We Do in the Shadows” panel is scheduled for July 25th, and both are at 8 pm ET.

AMC announced that it will host panels for “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and “NOS4A2.” You can find more information on those panels if you are fans of the shows.

Other panels scheduled for [email protected] include animated favorites like “The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy,” and shows like “The Rookie” and “Stumptown.” The popular duo “Bill and Ted” are also hosting a panel to promote their upcoming movie “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

You won’t need a special pass or a subscription to anything to enjoy Comic-Con this year. The virtual event is being hosted on the Comic-Con YouTube channel.

