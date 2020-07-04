Netflix renewed the YA coming-of-age comedy series “Never Have I Ever” for a second season. The show, which was created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, debuted on the platform back in April. Lang Fisher serves as executive producer, showrunner and writer, on the series.

The official description reads, “Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.”

The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein, David Miner, and Tristram Shapeero.

“Never Have I Ever” is one of several projects that Mindy Kaling has been working on over the past few years. Her comedy “Late Night” was a hit at the Sundance Film Festival before hitting theaters nationwide. Kaling also appeared in several episodes of the AppleTV+ comedy “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Netflix did not announce a premiere date for the new season at this time.

Earlier this week, Netflix also announced a second season of “Into the Night,” the popular high-concept thriller. The series launched on Netflix back in May and tells the story of an overnight flight that departs Brussels, which narrowly escapes a catastrophic event. Belgian duo Inti Calfat and Dirk Verheye directed the series, which was produced by Entre Chien et Loup. The six-part series is written and created by Jason George who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Tomek Baginski and Jacek Dukaj, whose best selling novel The Old Axolotl the series is based on.

If you need something to binge on Netflix, there’s “The Politician: Season 2” with Ben Platt, Judith Light, Bette Midler, and Gwyneth Paltrow, “The Order: Season 2,” and “The Woods.” You can also stream “Feel the Beat,” “Girls from Ipanema,” “Disclosure,” and the “Wasp Network” with Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramírez, Gaël Garcia Bernal, Ana De Armas, Leonardo Sbaraglia, and Wagner Moura. If you’re in the mood for more supernatural action, you can look for “Warrior Nun” and “Cursed” with Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

