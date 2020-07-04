A&E has two new series on the way as part of the network’s Summer 2020 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is hosting “What’s It Worth?,” scheduled to premiere on August 4th, ahead of the previously announced two-hour live series “What’s It Worth? Live” which will launch this Fall. Foxworthy’s half-hour series follows Jeff as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values. The new series “Extreme Unboxing” showcases a group of daring entrepreneurs as they buy large boxes of discounted merchandise for pennies on the dollar, sight unseen. Viewers will watch as each team bets big and reveals the contents of the boxes for what they hope are big profits.

“A&E has been always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “The on-going partnership with Jeff Foxworthy, a one of a kind collector, in both ‘What’s It Worth?’ and ‘What’s It Worth? Live’ allows us to expand on the traditional genre with a modern and digital twist. Additionally, giving viewers a look into the fascinating world of pallet flipping, ‘Extreme Unboxing’ showcases the savviness of these entrepreneurs in a never before seen way.”

“What’s It Worth?” will premieres with two back-to-back episodes on August 4th. Over the course of ten 30-minute episodes, comedian and collector Jeff Foxworthy will scour the country in search of hidden treasures held by everyday people who are hoping to strike it big.

The show’s description reads, “From the comfort of their homes, Foxworthy and a team of experts may visit your state, town or even someone you know to examine a variety of heirlooms, trinkets and treasures to help people determine if they are sitting on a gold mine, or if they are just holding on to items for sentimental value. With objects ranging from pop-culture keepsakes to historical relics and odd mementos, viewers will be surprised by what is uncovered as they hear the personal stories behind these hidden treasures, some of which are equally as impressive as the dollar value that’s revealed.”

This series will premiere ahead of the previously announced series “What’s it Worth? Live” which gives viewers from coast to coast the opportunity to bid on and purchase an array of extremely rare, intriguing and valuable personal treasures, sold by everyday Americans in a real-time marketplace.

A&E’s “Extreme Unboxing” follows a group of larger-than-life personalities from across the country as they buy liquidated merchandise for pennies on the dollar and unbox it with hopes for big profits.

The description adds, “Risking their own money to bid on and win the best boxes at the best prices, pallets are delivered to their homes for the big reveal. Each group digs through hundreds, sometimes thousands, of items on the hunt for retail gold. Whether it is one box or an entire truckload, these savvy super-flippers scour the Internet searching for their next big money score. With items ranging from everyday store stock to the weird and wacky, this modern-day treasure hunt is filled with surprises as no one, including the buyers themselves, have any idea what will be inside.”

“What’s It Worth?” and the upcoming “What’s It Worth? Live” are produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media for A&E Network with Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Simon Thomas, Rich Sirop, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry Burns serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “What’s It Worth?.”

“Extreme Unboxing” is produced by Critical Content for A&E Network with Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, R. Greg Johnston, Jon Beyer and Bill Rademaekers serving as executive producers. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Extreme Unboxing.”

