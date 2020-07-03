The “Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition” will launch on STEAM and the Epic Game Store on August 7th. Both platforms posted the release date on their respective storefronts, and players can pre-order the title and have it ready for release day. The PC edition includes the base “Horizon Zero Dawn” game; the Frozen Wilds expansion; the Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow; the Carja Trader Pack; the Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow; the Banuk Traveller Pack; the Nora Keeper Pack; and a digital art book.

“Horizon Zero Dawn” is an RPG that initially launched as a PS4 exclusive. In the game, players take on the role of Aloy, a young hunter on a quest to discover her destiny among the remnants of the ancient past. The game is set in a post-post-apocalyptic world where machines roam the land and mankind is no longer the dominant species.

The PC specs are on the lower end, which is understandable since the game is being ported from current-gen consoles. The developers recommend an i7-4770k if you prefer team blue or a Ryzen 5 1500x or newer if you play team red. The GPU suggestions are a GTX 1060 (6B version) or a Radeon RX 5080 GPU or newer. The game does suggest having 16GB of RAM in your rig, and you’ll need 100GB of free space to install the game.

PC players will also have a few extra settings to play with, including dynamic foliage and other improved effects. The PC version will also support both unlocked framerates and ultra-wide monitors, so get that controller ready. The PC release date also came with a new trailer, showing off the improvements and the goodies that come with the complete edition. You can watch the promotional video below for all the details.

