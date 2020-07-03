HBO released a trailer for Seth Rogen’s upcoming movie “An American Pickle,” set to premiere on HBO Max on August 6th. The film, directed by Brandon Trost, is based on Simon Rich’s New Yorker novella and stars Seth Rogen as Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer who immigrates to America in 1920 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family.

The description adds, “One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is troubled to learn that his only surviving relative is his great grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand.”

An American Pickle will premiere Thursday, August 6th on HBO Max.

Earlier this week, HBO released a trailer and premiere date for “Lovecraft Country,” another adaptation scheduled to premiere later this summer. That project comes from showrunner and executive producer Misha Green and will premiere on August 16th. The series stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jada Harris, Wunmi Mosaku, and Michael Kenneth Williams. Recurring guests include Courtney B. Vance, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Jordan Patrick Smith, and Tony Goldwyn.

Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the ten-episode series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he journeys with his childhood friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a road trip from Chicago across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father Montrose (Michael Kenneth Williams). The description adds, “Their search-and-rescue turns into a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and monstrous creatures that could be ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft paperback.”

